Kurita Water Industries Reports Q1 Results Amid Market Adjustments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Kurita Water Industries ( (JP:6370) ).

Kurita Water Industries reported a decline in net sales and operating profit in the first quarter due to the absence of large facility projects in China and temporary slowdowns in semiconductor investments. Despite these challenges, the company saw growth in its CSV business and maintained a stable full-year outlook. The company also executed a share buyback and reclassified its facility business segments to better align with industry demands.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6370) stock is a Hold with a Yen7000.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kurita Water Industries stock, see the JP:6370 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kurita Water Industries

Kurita Water Industries operates in the water treatment industry, providing solutions and services for water management, including facility projects and biogas power initiatives. The company focuses on sectors like electronics and general industry, with a market emphasis on capturing demand despite economic challenges.

Average Trading Volume: 421,156

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen666.4B

Find detailed analytics on 6370 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue