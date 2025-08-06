Kurita Water Industries Reports Q1 Financial Results with Positive Full-Year Outlook

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kurita Water Industries ( (JP:6370) ) has issued an update.

Kurita Water Industries reported a slight decline in net sales by 2.2% and a decrease in business profit by 5.4% for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, compared to the same period last year. Despite these declines, the company forecasts an increase in net sales and profits for the full fiscal year, indicating a positive outlook for future performance.

More about Kurita Water Industries

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, specializing in water treatment solutions. The company provides products and services aimed at optimizing water usage and improving water quality, catering to various industries that require efficient water management.

Average Trading Volume: 421,156

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen666.4B

