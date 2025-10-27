Kura Oncology’s Promising Phase 1 Study on Ziftomenib Combinations for AML

Kura Oncology ((KURA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Kura Oncology is conducting a Phase 1 study titled Phase 1 Study to Determine the Safety and Tolerability of Ziftomenib Combinations for the Treatment of KMT2A-rearranged or NPM1-mutant Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia. The study aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and antileukemic response of ziftomenib in combination with standard treatments for patients with specific types of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). This research is significant as it targets a challenging subset of AML, potentially offering new therapeutic options.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests ziftomenib, an oral drug, in combination with other treatments like FLAG-IDA, low-dose cytarabine, and gilteritinib. These combinations aim to improve treatment outcomes for AML patients with specific genetic mutations.

Study Design: This interventional study is non-randomized with a parallel assignment. It is open-label, meaning no masking is involved, and its primary purpose is treatment. The study is divided into Phase 1a for dose escalation and Phase 1b for dose validation and expansion.

Study Timeline: The study began on August 7, 2023, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on September 23, 2025, indicating ongoing progress.

Market Implications: This study update could positively influence Kura Oncology’s stock performance by demonstrating progress in developing treatments for a difficult-to-treat leukemia subset. Positive results may enhance investor sentiment and position Kura favorably against competitors in the oncology sector.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

