Kunlun Energy Schedules Board Meeting to Review Interim Results

An announcement from KUNLUN ENERGY ( (HK:0135) ) is now available.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 19, 2025, to review its interim financial results for the first half of the year and to discuss the potential declaration of a dividend. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial health and future dividend policy, which could impact investor sentiment and the company’s market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0135) stock is a Buy with a HK$8.80 price target.

More about KUNLUN ENERGY

Average Trading Volume: 14,499,207

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$65.29B

Learn more about 0135 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

