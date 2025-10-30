Kuniko Ltd. Announces General Meeting for Shareholders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Kuniko Ltd. ( (AU:KNI) ).

Kuniko Ltd. has announced a General Meeting of shareholders scheduled for December 3, 2025, in Subiaco, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy forms and questions in advance to facilitate efficient meeting proceedings. The company emphasizes the importance of the meeting for shareholder engagement and decision-making, urging shareholders to review the Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum available online.

More about Kuniko Ltd.

Kuniko Ltd. operates in the mining and resources industry, focusing on sustainable extraction and production of critical minerals. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker KNI.

Average Trading Volume: 405,798

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

