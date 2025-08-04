Kuniko Limited Director Converts Performance Rights to Shares

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kuniko Ltd. ( (AU:KNI) ) has shared an update.

Kuniko Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Maja McGuire converting 100,000 Class F Performance Rights into Fully Paid Ordinary Shares, increasing her direct shareholding. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to align management interests with shareholder value, potentially impacting its governance and stakeholder confidence.

More about Kuniko Ltd.

Kuniko Limited operates in the resource sector, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in the acquisition and management of mining projects, aiming to enhance its portfolio and market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 59,419

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

