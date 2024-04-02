KULR Technology Partners with H55 for Aerospace Safety

KULR Technology Group (KULR) has issued an update.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. has secured a deal with H55 Inc. to integrate its Thermal Runaway Shield technology into H55’s propulsion systems, a move signaling KULR’s continued expansion in the aerospace sector. Investors and the public are encouraged to follow KULR’s various social media platforms and press releases for potentially material business and financial updates. This strategic partnership marks a significant step for KULR as it positions itself as a key player in enhancing the safety and performance of aerospace technologies.

