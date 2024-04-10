KULR Technology Delivers Innovative Battery Packs to U.S. Army

KULR Technology Group (KULR) has issued an update.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. has successfully delivered its innovative KULR ONE battery packs to the U.S. Army, signaling a potentially significant development for the company and stakeholders. The delivery was publicized through a press release, suggesting the importance of the event. Investors and those following the company are encouraged to stay informed through KULR’s various communication channels, including social media, as future announcements made via these platforms may contain material information relevant to the company’s performance and stock valuation.

