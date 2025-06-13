KULR Technology Announces Reverse Stock Split

Confident Investing Starts Here:

KULR Technology Group ( (KULR) ) has issued an announcement.

On June 12, 2025, KULR Technology Group announced a 1-for-8 reverse stock split of its common stock, effective June 23, 2025. This strategic move aims to optimize market dynamics, broaden investor appeal, and align with institutional buying parameters, particularly ahead of the Russell 3000® Index reconstitution. The reverse stock split will reduce the number of outstanding shares from approximately 300 million to less than 40 million, without changing the par value or authorized number of shares. KULR’s CEO highlighted the potential benefits of higher share prices for institutional portfolio inclusion and long-term shareholder value.

Spark’s Take on KULR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KULR is a Neutral.

KULR’s overall stock score is driven by financial performance challenges, despite strong corporate events and strategic initiatives. The lack of profitability and negative cash flow weigh heavily, but potential growth and recent corporate developments provide some optimism.

More about KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group Inc. is a Bitcoin First Company that specializes in delivering advanced energy storage solutions for sectors such as space, aerospace, and defense. The company leverages its expertise in battery design, testing, and production to offer both commercial-off-the-shelf and custom energy storage systems. Since late 2024, KULR has incorporated bitcoin as a primary asset in its treasury program, committing up to 90% of its cash to bitcoin acquisition.

Average Trading Volume: 11,681,930

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $386M

