KULR Group Faces NYSE Compliance Challenge, Plans Recovery

KULR Technology Group, Inc., a company listed on the NYSE American LLC, has been notified of a non-compliance issue due to its stock trading below the minimum required average price. The Exchange has given the company until August 12, 2024, to demonstrate price improvement or to conduct a reverse stock split to meet the continued listing standards. While this notification does not affect KULR’s current stock listing or business operations, the company is taking steps to address the deficiency and regain compliance.

