Kula Gold Reports Promising Drilling Results at Mt Palmer Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Kula Gold Limited ( (AU:KGD) ) has issued an update.

Kula Gold Limited has announced promising results from its recent reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Mt Palmer Gold Project, revealing a potential 3km mineralized trend from El Dorado to Bryant. These findings suggest significant expansion potential for the project, with further assays from diamond core drilling and additional RC drilling expected to provide more insights into the resource’s extent. The company plans deeper drilling as part of its resource drill-out stage next year, which could enhance its industry positioning and offer potential benefits to stakeholders.

More about Kula Gold Limited

Kula Gold Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and development. The company is primarily engaged in the exploration of gold projects, with a significant focus on the Mt Palmer Gold Project located in the Southern Cross Goldfields.

Average Trading Volume: 13,403,566

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$44.91M

See more insights into KGD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue