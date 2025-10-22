Kula Gold Limited Reports Key Developments in Quarterly Activity

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Kula Gold Limited ( (AU:KGD) ) has shared an announcement.

Kula Gold Limited announced several key developments in its quarterly activity report for the period ending 30 September 2025. The company reported a maiden JORC 2012-compliant inferred resource estimate for the Mt Palmer Gold Mine Tailings, highlighting a resource of 98,534 tonnes at 0.63g/t gold. Additionally, Kula raised $2.5 million through a strategic placement with Forrestania Resources Limited and confirmed a significant niobium anomaly at the Wozi Niobium Project. The company also noted the divestment of its Westonia Project and a change in joint venture ownership for the Mt Palmer Gold Project. These developments are poised to impact Kula Gold’s operational focus and strategic direction, potentially enhancing its resource capabilities and market positioning.

More about Kula Gold Limited

Kula Gold Limited is a company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral resources, focusing primarily on gold and niobium projects. The company operates in the mining industry, with significant projects including the Mt Palmer Gold Project and the Wozi Niobium Project. Kula Gold is actively involved in exploration activities and strategic partnerships to enhance its resource base and market position.

Average Trading Volume: 13,993,367

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$44.91M

For an in-depth examination of KGD stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue