Kula Gold Announces Expiry of Unlisted Options

Kula Gold Limited ( (AU:KGD) ) has provided an update.

Kula Gold Limited has announced the expiration of 6,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.08, set to expire on November 7, 2025. This development is part of the company’s ongoing financial management strategy, and its impact on the company’s operations or market positioning is not explicitly detailed in the announcement.

More about Kula Gold Limited

Average Trading Volume: 13,164,529

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$43.76M

