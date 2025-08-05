Kuke Music Restores NYSE Compliance and Expands into AI and Automotive Sectors

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kuke Music Holding Limited announced on August 5, 2025, that it has regained compliance with the New York Stock Exchange’s quantitative continued listing standards as of June 30, 2025. This achievement marks the end of a 9-month compliance plan, and the company will undergo a 12-month monitoring period to ensure continued adherence to the NYSE’s standards. Additionally, Kuke is expanding its operations by forming content partnerships with automotive manufacturers for in-car entertainment systems and exploring opportunities in the artificial intelligence sector, which could enhance its market position and stakeholder value.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KUKE is a Underperform.

Kuke Music Holding’s overall stock score is severely impacted by poor financial performance and bearish technical indicators. The company’s unprofitability, negative cash flows, and lack of positive market momentum contribute to a low overall score. Without improvements in these areas, the stock remains a high-risk investment.

Kuke Music Holding Limited is a leading classical music service platform in China, offering a comprehensive range of services from content provision to music learning. The company boasts a vast library of approximately 3 million audio and video music tracks and collaborates with Naxos, the largest independent classical music content provider globally. Kuke provides scalable classical music licensing services to online platforms and subscription services to over 800 institutions in China. Additionally, it hosts the renowned Beijing Music Festival and offers smart music learning solutions through its proprietary KUKEY platform.

Average Trading Volume: 9,595

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.39M

