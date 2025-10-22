Kudan Inc. Receives UK Government R&D Subsidy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kudan, Inc. ( (JP:4425) ) just unveiled an update.

Kudan Inc. has received a subsidy from the UK government, amounting to GBP 242,356, which has been recorded as non-operating income for the second quarter of this year. This financial support is aimed at bolstering Kudan’s research and development efforts, potentially enhancing its market position and benefiting stakeholders by advancing its technological capabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4425) stock is a Hold with a Yen972.00 price target.

More about Kudan, Inc.

Kudan Inc. operates in the technology industry, focusing on developing advanced algorithms and software solutions for computer vision and artificial intelligence applications.

Average Trading Volume: 52,868

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen11.25B



