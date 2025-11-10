KuangChi Science Limited Proposes Name Change and New Share Option Scheme

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

KuangChi Science Limited ( (HK:0439) ) has issued an announcement.

KuangChi Science Limited has announced a special general meeting to consider changing its name to Genesis Scale Holdings Limited, pending approval from the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda. Additionally, the company seeks to adopt a new share option scheme, subject to the approval of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which aims to enhance shareholder value and provide incentives for eligible participants.

KuangChi Science Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating with limited liability. The company, along with its subsidiaries, is involved in various business activities, although specific industries and market focuses are not detailed in the provided text.

Average Trading Volume: 983,168

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$769.6M

