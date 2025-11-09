KT Corporation’s Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

KT Corporation ((KT)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

KT Corporation’s latest earnings call presented a mixed sentiment, reflecting both achievements and challenges. The company demonstrated robust financial performance with significant revenue and profit growth, particularly in its cloud and real estate segments. However, it also faced hurdles, including a major security breach and a decline in certain business segments. While KT is committed to enhancing security and compensating affected customers, uncertainties linger due to potential penalties and future expenses.

Revenue and Profit Growth

KT Corporation reported a notable increase in its financial metrics, with operating revenue climbing 7.1% year-over-year to KRW 7.1267 trillion. Operating profit also saw a significant rise of 16% year-over-year, reaching KRW 538.2 billion. Net income mirrored this growth, increasing by 16.2% year-over-year to KRW 445.3 billion, showcasing the company’s strong financial health.

Dividend Increase

In a move to reward its shareholders, KT announced a third quarter dividend of KRW 600 per share, which represents a 20% increase in dividend payout compared to the previous year. This decision underscores KT’s commitment to delivering value to its investors.

Strong Performance in Cloud and Real Estate

KT’s cloud and real estate segments were standout performers, with cloud revenue surging by 20.3% year-over-year. KT Estate also reported a substantial revenue increase of 23.9% year-over-year, amounting to KRW 186.9 billion, highlighting the company’s strategic focus on these growth areas.

5G Subscriber Growth

The expansion of KT’s 5G subscriber base contributed to a 4% year-over-year increase in wireless revenue. By the end of the third quarter, 5G penetration had reached an impressive 80.7%, indicating strong adoption and future growth potential in this segment.

Unauthorized Micro Payments and Infringement Incident

KT faced a significant challenge with an unauthorized micropayments and infringement incident. In response, the company has implemented a comprehensive compensation plan for affected customers and is enhancing its security measures to prevent future occurrences.

AI and IT Business Revenue Decline

The AI and IT business segment experienced a 5.7% decline in revenue year-over-year, attributed to ongoing structural enhancement work. This decline highlights the challenges KT faces in maintaining growth across all its business areas.

Debt Increase

KT’s net debt ratio rose by 4.2 percentage points year-over-year, reaching 34.5%. This increase in debt is a point of concern, potentially impacting the company’s financial flexibility in the future.

Home Telephony Revenue Decline

The home telephony segment saw a 6.6% decline in revenue year-over-year, totaling KRW 160.9 billion. This decrease reflects the broader industry trend of declining traditional telephony services.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, KT’s CFO Jang Min highlighted several key metrics for fiscal year 2025. The company anticipates continued growth, with operating revenue expected to rise by 7.1% year-over-year. KT also plans to maintain its dividend payout strategy, having completed a KRW 250 billion share buyback as part of a larger KRW 1 trillion buyback and cancellation plan. The company’s focus on expanding its 5G network and enhancing security measures remains a priority.

In conclusion, KT Corporation’s earnings call reflected a balanced mix of achievements and challenges. While the company demonstrated strong financial performance and growth in key segments, it also faced significant hurdles, particularly in security and certain business areas. As KT navigates these challenges, its commitment to shareholder value and strategic growth remains clear.

