KT Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend for October 2025

KT ( (KT) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 21, 2025, KT Corporation announced a decision to distribute a quarterly cash dividend of 600 KRW per common stock, with a total payment amounting to 144,657,037,800 KRW. The dividend yield is set at 1.2%, with the record date on November 5, 2025, and the payment date on November 20, 2025. This move, approved by the Board of Directors, reflects KT’s commitment to providing shareholder value and may positively impact investor sentiment.

More about KT

KT Corporation operates in the telecommunications industry, primarily providing communication services and related products in Korea. It focuses on delivering high-quality telecommunication solutions to its customers, maintaining a significant presence in the Korean market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,408,845

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $8.56B

