KT Corporation Announces Major Shareholder Change

KT Corporation has reported a significant shift in its shareholder structure, with Hyundai Motor Company and Hyundai Mobis Co., LTD becoming the new largest shareholders, holding a 7.89% stake post-change, up from the National Pension Service’s previous 7.51%. The change was confirmed on April 2, 2024, and is subject to approval by the Ministry of Science and ICT, as it has implications on public interest under the Telecommunications Business Act.

