Kshitij Polyline Ltd. Secures Shareholder Approval for Postal Ballot Resolutions

Kshitij Polyline Ltd. ( (IN:KSHITIJPOL) ) has provided an announcement.

Kshitij Polyline Ltd. has announced the successful approval of all resolutions set out in its Postal Ballot Notice dated July 3, 2025, through a remote e-voting process. The scrutinizer’s report, conducted by M/s Ronak Jhuthawat & Co, confirms that shareholders have approved these resolutions, indicating strong shareholder support and compliance with regulatory requirements. This development is expected to positively impact the company’s governance and operational transparency.

More about Kshitij Polyline Ltd.

Kshitij Polyline Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing and supplying various polymer-based products. The company is based in Mumbai, India, with a manufacturing unit located in Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Average Trading Volume: 309,247

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

