Krystal Biotech Launches VYJUVEK® in Japan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Krystal Biotech ( (KRYS) ).

On October 22, 2025, Krystal Biotech‘s subsidiary in Japan launched VYJUVEK® for treating dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, following its inclusion in Japan’s National Health Insurance Drug Price List. This marks a significant step in Krystal Biotech’s expansion into the Japanese market, potentially enhancing its industry positioning and offering new treatment options for patients.

The most recent analyst rating on (KRYS) stock is a Buy with a $255.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Krystal Biotech stock, see the KRYS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on KRYS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KRYS is a Outperform.

Krystal Biotech’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the most significant factors contributing to the score. Technical analysis indicates a stable trend, while valuation concerns slightly temper the overall outlook. The company’s strategic expansion plans and robust cash position support a favorable long-term growth trajectory.

To see Spark’s full report on KRYS stock, click here.

More about Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing and commercializing gene therapies for rare diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 352,041

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.67B

See more insights into KRYS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue