KRP Development Secures Land Lease for Theme Park Expansion

An announcement from KRP Development Holdings Limited ( (HK:2421) ) is now available.

KRP Development Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary Guangdong Jialang, has entered into a lease agreement to further develop a theme park, Long Feng Villa, situated on leased land. This move is aimed at diversifying the company’s income, enhancing property values, and promoting local real estate growth. The lease agreement, classified as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, involves a 235-month term with specific annual rent terms for developed and undeveloped portions of the land.

More about KRP Development Holdings Limited

KRP Development Holdings Limited is a company involved in real estate development, focusing on diversifying its income streams and enhancing property values through strategic investments.

Average Trading Volume: 65,399

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$353.8M

