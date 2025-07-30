Kropz Plc Issues Director Disclosure Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Kropz Plc ( (GB:KRPZ) ).

Kropz Plc has issued a director disclosure update regarding Linda Beal, their Independent Non-Executive Director and Interim Chair, in compliance with AIM Rule 17. The update reveals her past role as a Non-Executive Director at Airnow plc, which underwent a Company Voluntary Arrangement in October 2023. This disclosure ensures transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements, maintaining stakeholder confidence.

More about Kropz Plc

Kropz Plc is an emerging African phosphate producer and developer with projects in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. The company aims to become a leading independent phosphate rock producer and develop into an integrated, mine-to-market plant nutrient company focusing on sub-Saharan Africa.

Average Trading Volume: 93,991

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £10.19M

See more insights into KRPZ stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

