Kropz Plc Announces General Meeting for Financial Resolution

The latest announcement is out from Kropz Plc ( (GB:KRPZ) ).

Kropz Plc has announced a General Meeting to be held on 6 November 2025 in London to propose a resolution for adopting the Financial Statements and Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2025. This meeting is a significant step for the company as it continues to establish its presence in the phosphate industry, potentially impacting its operations and stakeholder relations.

More about Kropz Plc

Kropz Plc is an emerging African phosphate producer and developer with projects in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. The company aims to become a leading independent phosphate rock producer and to develop into an integrated, mine-to-market plant nutrient company focusing on sub-Saharan Africa.

Average Trading Volume: 58,154

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £7.99M

