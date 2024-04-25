Kromek Group Secures $2.9M Nuclear Security Deal

Kromek Group plc (GB:KMK) has released an update.

Kromek Group plc, a prominent developer of radiation and bio-detection technology, has landed a contract worth up to $2.9 million with a US federal entity for its advanced nuclear security products. The deal includes an immediate order worth $358k and the potential for an additional $2.5 million in orders over the next two years. CEO Arnab Basu expressed confidence in the company’s ongoing momentum and the expectation of further orders in the near future.

