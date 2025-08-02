KPI Green Energy Secures Approval for 76.22 MW Renewable Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from KPI Green Energy Limited ( (IN:KPIGREEN) ).

KPI Green Energy Limited has announced the receipt of charging approval for 76.22 MW of solar and wind-solar hybrid power projects under its Captive Power Producer segment. This approval marks a significant step in the company’s operations, as it enhances its capacity to deliver renewable energy solutions to its clients, including its subsidiary, Sun Drops Energia Private Limited.

KPI Green Energy Limited operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing on the development and management of solar and wind-solar hybrid power projects. The company primarily serves clients under the Captive Power Producer (CPP) segment, providing sustainable energy solutions.

