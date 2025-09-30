KPI Green Energy Partners with South Korea to Boost Global Green Hydrogen

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

KPI Green Energy Limited ( (IN:KPIGREEN) ) has issued an announcement.

KPI Green Energy Limited has announced a strategic international partnership with South Korea’s Jeonbuk Province to advance the global green hydrogen ecosystem. This collaboration, involving energy leaders GH2 Solar Limited and AHES Co., Ltd., focuses on technology exchange, joint development of large-scale green hydrogen projects, and market expansion. The partnership aligns with India’s clean energy goals and aims to leverage Jeonbuk’s technological expertise and India’s market potential to accelerate the shift towards a sustainable hydrogen economy.

More about KPI Green Energy Limited

KPI Green Energy Limited is a company involved in the renewable energy sector, focusing on green hydrogen and ammonia. The company is part of the KP Group, which is known for its strength in renewable energy execution and is actively pursuing opportunities in the global green hydrogen market.

Average Trading Volume: 83,454

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 87.22B INR

See more data about KPIGREEN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue