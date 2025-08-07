Kourakuen Corporation Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results and Positive Outlook

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kourakuen Holdings Corporation ( (JP:7554) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Kourakuen Corporation reported its non-consolidated financial results for the three months ending June 30, 2025, with net sales of 6,909 million yen and a net income of 134 million yen. The company forecasts significant growth in net sales and operating profits for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders.

More about Kourakuen Holdings Corporation

Kourakuen Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating primarily in the food industry. It is known for its restaurant services, focusing on providing Japanese cuisine to its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 48,846

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen20.03B

