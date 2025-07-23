Kotobuki Spirits Finalizes Treasury Stock Disposal for Remuneration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Kotobuki Spirits Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2222) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Kotobuki Spirits Co., Ltd. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of treasury stock as restricted shares remuneration, as resolved by its Board of Directors. This move involves the disposal of 70,431 shares at a price of 2,065 yen per share, amounting to a total value of 145,440,015 yen, and is aimed at providing remuneration to select directors and executive employees, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategy and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2222) stock is a Buy with a Yen2800.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kotobuki Spirits Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:2222 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kotobuki Spirits Co., Ltd.

Kotobuki Spirits Co., Ltd. operates in the food industry, focusing on the production and distribution of confectionery products. The company is known for its innovative approach to traditional sweets, catering primarily to the Japanese market with a focus on quality and customer satisfaction.

Average Trading Volume: 628,199

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen320.9B

Find detailed analytics on 2222 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue