Korvest Ltd Director Sells Shares to Cover Tax Liability

The latest update is out from Korvest Ltd. ( (AU:KOV) ).

Korvest Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Christian Hartwig selling 13,193 ordinary shares at $13.10 per share. This sale represents 47% of the shares issued under the Executive Share Plan in July 2022, and it was conducted to fund a tax liability incurred in the FY25 tax year. The transaction reflects a strategic financial decision by the director, which could influence the company’s stock market perception and stakeholder confidence.

More about Korvest Ltd.

Korvest Ltd operates in the industrial sector, providing products and services that include manufacturing and supplying cable and pipe supports, industrial access solutions, and galvanizing services. The company focuses on serving industries such as construction, infrastructure, and utilities.

Average Trading Volume: 8,208

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$156.4M

