Korvest Ltd Director Adjusts Shareholding to Address Tax Liability

An announcement from Korvest Ltd. ( (AU:KOV) ) is now available.

Korvest Ltd announced a change in the director’s interest, with Christian Hartwig disposing of 12,189 ordinary shares at $13.02 per share. This sale, accounting for 47% of shares issued under the Executive Share Plan in July 2023, was conducted to address a tax liability arising in the current tax year. The transaction reflects a strategic financial decision by the director and may have implications for the company’s governance and shareholder perceptions.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:KOV) stock is a Buy with a A$14.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Korvest Ltd. stock, see the AU:KOV Stock Forecast page.

More about Korvest Ltd.

Korvest Ltd operates in the industrial sector, focusing on manufacturing and supplying a range of products including cable and pipe support systems, industrial access systems, and galvanizing services. The company primarily serves the construction, infrastructure, and engineering markets.

Average Trading Volume: 10,052

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$156.1M

