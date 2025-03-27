Korro Bio CFO Returns from Medical Leave

Korro Bio ( (KRRO) ) has shared an announcement.

Korro Bio, Inc. announced that Vineet Agarwal, the Chief Financial Officer, has returned from a temporary medical leave of absence and resumed his duties effective March 27, 2025. The Board of Directors has reappointed him as the principal financial officer. Additionally, Oliver Dolan has been appointed as the principal accounting officer, and he received a stock option award as part of his new role.

More about Korro Bio

YTD Price Performance: -56.70%

Average Trading Volume: 80,655

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $191.3M

Learn more about KRRO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue