Kore Potash Reports CDI Movement and Strategic Option Issuance

Kore Potash PLC ( (GB:KP2) ) has shared an update.

Kore Potash PLC reported a net decrease of 17,788,000 CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) over its ordinary shares for June 2025, reflecting transfers between CDIs and ordinary shares quoted on AIM and JSE. This movement is part of the company’s regular reporting obligations and highlights the ongoing management of its share structure across different exchanges. The issuance of new options to directors, approved at the recent Annual General Meeting, indicates strategic moves to incentivize leadership and align interests with company growth.

More about Kore Potash PLC

Kore Potash PLC is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on the exploration and development of potash deposits. The company is listed on multiple exchanges, including the ASX, AIM, and JSE, and is involved in the production of potash, a key ingredient in fertilizers, which is essential for agriculture and food production.

Average Trading Volume: 2,358,790

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £126.3M

