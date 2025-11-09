Koppers’ Earnings Call: Mixed Sentiment Amid Challenges

Koppers ((KOP)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Koppers’ recent earnings call presented a mixed sentiment, reflecting both achievements and challenges. The company showcased strong cost control measures and strategic business simplification efforts, which were positively received. Safety achievements and positive developments in the Utility and Industrial Products segment were also highlighted. However, these positives were tempered by significant declines in sales and adjusted EPS, challenges in the Performance Chemicals and Carbon Materials and Chemicals segments, and a downward revision of the 2025 sales and earnings forecast.

Cost Control and EBITDA Margin Improvement

Koppers demonstrated effective cost control, achieving an adjusted EBITDA of $70.9 million despite a 12% decrease in sales. This resulted in margins not seen in recent years, underscoring the company’s diligent efforts in managing expenses.

Safety Achievements

The company reported notable safety achievements, with a 29% increase in leading safety activities. This led to a 23% decline in recordable injuries and a remarkable 72% reduction in serious safety incidents, reflecting Koppers’ commitment to workplace safety.

Strategic Business Simplification

Koppers continued its strategic business simplification by selling the Railroad Structures business and closing the phthalic anhydride plant. These actions were part of efforts to streamline operations and eliminate margin-dilutive activities.

Strong Performance in Utility and Industrial Products

The Utility and Industrial Products segment showed strength, with volumes increasing by 6% year-over-year. The company expanded its product offering by adding Douglas fir species, contributing to this positive performance.

Positive Forecast for Catalyst Initiative

The Catalyst initiative is expected to deliver $80 million in ongoing benefits by 2028. Significant cost savings and process improvements are already underway, indicating a promising outlook for this initiative.

Decline in Sales and Adjusted EPS

Sales for Q3 2025 decreased by 12% compared to Q3 2024, and adjusted EPS fell to $1.21 from $1.37 the previous year. This decline highlights the challenges Koppers faces in maintaining its financial performance.

Performance Chemicals Segment Challenges

The Performance Chemicals segment experienced an 18% decline in sales, driven by a 19% decrease in volumes due to market share shifts and higher raw material costs, posing significant challenges for the company.

Railroad Products and Services Sales Volume Decline

The Railroad Products and Services segment saw a 7% decline in treated tie sales units compared to the prior year, with Class I units down almost across the board, indicating a challenging market environment.

Challenges in Carbon Materials and Chemicals Segment

The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment faced a 16% decrease in sales year-over-year, impacted by the discontinuation of phthalic anhydride production and lower sales prices, further complicating Koppers’ financial landscape.

Revised Downward Sales and Earnings Forecast

Koppers revised its 2025 sales guidance to $1.9 billion from $2.1 billion in 2024, with an adjusted EBITDA forecast of $255-260 million compared to $262 million in 2024. This downward revision reflects the company’s cautious outlook amidst ongoing market challenges.

In summary, Koppers’ earnings call presented a mixed picture, with strong cost control and strategic simplification efforts being overshadowed by declines in sales and earnings. The company faces challenges in several segments, yet remains focused on generating strong free cash flow and reducing debt. The revised guidance reflects a cautious approach to navigating the current market environment.

