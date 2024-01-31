Kopin Corp’s Trial with BlueRadios Postponed to March 2024

Kopin Corp (KOPN) has released an update.

Kopin Corporation’s trial with BlueRadios, Inc., initially scheduled for January 22 to February 5, 2024, has been postponed to a four-week trial starting on March 20, 2024, due to COVID-related issues. BlueRadios accuses Kopin Corporation of breach of contract, fiduciary duties, and misappropriation of trade secrets related to their Golden-i micro-display products. The case has seen various motions, including a partial summary judgment favoring Kopin Corporation by dismissing several counts. No loss accrual has been recorded by Kopin Corporation for the period ending September 30, 2023, as the outcome is not yet probable or estimable. The ongoing intellectual property litigation could significantly impact Kopin Corporation’s business if the outcome is unfavorable.

