Kongsberg Automotive to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results

Kongsberg Automotive Holding ASA ( (KGAUF) ) just unveiled an update.

Kongsberg Automotive is set to release its Q3 2025 financial results on November 5, 2025, with a presentation by its CEO and CFO at Arctic Securities in Oslo. This announcement underscores the company’s commitment to transparency and may impact stakeholders’ perception of its financial health and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (KGAUF) stock is a Hold with a NOK1.65 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kongsberg Automotive Holding ASA stock, see the KGAUF Stock Forecast page.

More about Kongsberg Automotive Holding ASA

Kongsberg Automotive provides cutting-edge technology to the global vehicle industry, focusing on sustainable mobility through engineering, sustainability, and innovation. Their product portfolio includes driver and motion control systems, fluid assemblies, and industrial driver interface products.

Average Trading Volume: 2,386,305

Current Market Cap: NOK1.55B

