Kong Sun Holdings Updates Remuneration Committee Terms

Kong Sun Holdings Limited has revised the terms of reference for its Remuneration Committee, which is responsible for setting and reviewing the remuneration policies for the company’s directors. The committee, consisting mainly of independent non-executive directors, is tasked with meeting at least once a year and has the authority to consult with the chairman or chief executive on remuneration proposals. This revision aims to ensure effective governance and alignment with best practices, potentially impacting the company’s operational transparency and stakeholder trust.

YTD Price Performance: -15.79%

Average Trading Volume: 4,188,068

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$239.4M

