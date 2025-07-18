Kong Sun Holdings Limited Revises Nomination Committee Terms to Enhance Board Diversity

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Kong Sun Holdings Limited ( (HK:0295) ) has issued an announcement.

Kong Sun Holdings Limited has revised the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, emphasizing diversity and independence within its board structure. The committee is tasked with reviewing the board’s composition and recommending changes to align with the company’s corporate strategy, highlighting a commitment to diversity and strategic governance.

More about Kong Sun Holdings Limited

Kong Sun Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, primarily focused on the energy sector. It is listed on the stock exchange under the code 295.

YTD Price Performance: -15.79%

Average Trading Volume: 4,188,068

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$239.4M

Find detailed analytics on 0295 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue