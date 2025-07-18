Kong Sun Holdings Enhances Audit Committee Governance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kong Sun Holdings Limited ( (HK:0295) ) just unveiled an update.

Kong Sun Holdings Limited has revised the terms of reference for its Audit Committee, emphasizing the importance of independent oversight and financial expertise. The committee will consist of at least three non-executive directors, with a majority being independent, to ensure compliance with the listing rules and enhance corporate governance. This move is likely to strengthen the company’s financial oversight and reassure stakeholders of its commitment to transparency and accountability.

More about Kong Sun Holdings Limited

Kong Sun Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, listed under the stock code 295 on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The company operates within the financial sector, focusing on investment and management of solar power plants and other renewable energy projects.

YTD Price Performance: -15.79%

Average Trading Volume: 4,188,068

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$239.4M

