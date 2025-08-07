Kolibri Global Energy Reports Successful Operations Update in Oklahoma

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kolibri Global Energy ( (TSE:KEI) ) has shared an update.

On August 7, 2025, Kolibri Global Energy Inc. announced an operations update for its Tishomingo field in Oklahoma, highlighting successful fracture stimulation and increasing production rates from its Lovina wells. The company is also preparing to drill new wells and anticipates increased cash flow and shareholder value from these developments. The Forguson well, with a 46% working interest, is set to begin flowback soon, potentially adding new development locations if proven economically viable.

Spark’s Take on TSE:KEI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:KEI is a Outperform.

Kolibri Global Energy’s overall score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call insights, highlighting production growth and operational improvements. Technical analysis presents some bearish signals, slightly offsetting the positive outlook.

More about Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. is a North American energy company focused on identifying and exploiting oil and gas projects. It operates energy properties in the United States through various subsidiaries and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KEI and on NASDAQ under the symbol KGEI.

Average Trading Volume: 35,382

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$280.4M

