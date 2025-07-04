Kokuyo Co. Announces Strategic Share Buyback Following Stock Split

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Kokuyo Co ( (JP:7984) ) is now available.

Kokuyo Co., Ltd. has announced a share buyback program, acquiring 610,200 shares worth approximately ¥1.96 billion through open market repurchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move follows a previous buyback plan and a recent four-for-one stock split, indicating strategic financial management aimed at optimizing shareholder value.

More about Kokuyo Co

Kokuyo Co., Ltd. operates in the office supplies and furniture industry, providing a range of products including stationery, office furniture, and related services. The company is known for its focus on innovation and quality, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 995,039

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen380.1B

