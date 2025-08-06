Kokuyo Announces Strategic Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Kokuyo Co ( (JP:7984) ) is now available.

Kokuyo Co., Ltd. has announced a share buyback program, acquiring 5,312,500 shares valued at approximately ¥4.76 billion through open market repurchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move follows a previous buyback plan approved in February 2025, and includes adjustments due to a four-for-one stock split effective July 1, 2025, demonstrating the company’s strategic efforts to enhance shareholder value.

More about Kokuyo Co

Kokuyo Co., Ltd. operates in the office supplies industry, focusing on the production and distribution of stationery, furniture, and office equipment. The company is known for its innovative products and has a strong market presence in Japan and other Asian markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,275,437

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen405.1B

For a thorough assessment of 7984 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue