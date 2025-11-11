Kokusai Electric Revises Full-Year Forecast Amid Delayed Equipment Sales

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kokusai Electric Corporation ( (JP:6525) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Kokusai Electric Corporation reported better-than-expected financial results for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2026, driven by accelerated sales of NAND and Logic/Foundry equipment to a Chinese manufacturer. However, the company revised its full-year earnings forecast downward due to delayed sales of high-value equipment to the next fiscal year, impacting revenue and profit expectations. Despite the temporary setback, the company anticipates improved profitability with future sales expansion.

More about Kokusai Electric Corporation

Kokusai Electric Corporation operates in the semiconductor equipment industry, focusing on the production and sales of NAND and Logic/Foundry equipment, primarily catering to manufacturers in China and worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 5,657,858

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1381.3B

