Kokusai Electric Reports Decline in Q2 Profits Amid Revised Forecasts

Kokusai Electric Corporation ( (JP:6525) ) has provided an update.

Kokusai Electric Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2026, showing a slight increase in revenue but a decline in operating profit and net income compared to the previous year. The company has revised its forecast for the fiscal year, indicating a decrease in expected revenue and profit margins, which may impact its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6525) stock is a Hold with a Yen5925.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kokusai Electric Corporation stock, see the JP:6525 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kokusai Electric Corporation

Kokusai Electric Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the electronics industry. The company focuses on providing advanced electronic solutions and services, catering to a diverse market with a strong emphasis on innovation and technology.

Average Trading Volume: 5,657,858

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1381.3B

