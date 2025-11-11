Kokusai Electric Corporation Releases Q2 Financial Briefings

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kokusai Electric Corporation ( (JP:6525) ) has provided an announcement.

Kokusai Electric Corporation has released its financial briefings for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2026. The company highlights its use of adjusted operating profit and net income as key performance indicators, while noting the impact of currency fluctuations on its overseas revenues. The financial reports are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

More about Kokusai Electric Corporation

Kokusai Electric Corporation operates in the electronics industry, focusing on the production and sale of semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The company has a significant presence in international markets, with a high proportion of its revenue generated overseas.

Average Trading Volume: 5,657,858

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1381.3B

