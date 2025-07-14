Koito Completes Stock Disposal for Compensation Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Koito Manufacturing Co ( (JP:7276) ) has issued an announcement.

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of its common stock as part of a restricted stock compensation plan. This move, involving the disposal of 156,700 shares at a total value of ¥268,740,500, is aimed at remunerating its directors and corporate officers, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategies and stakeholder interests.

More about Koito Manufacturing Co

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. operates in the automotive industry, primarily focusing on the production of lighting equipment for vehicles. It is a key player in the market, providing essential components for automotive manufacturers.

YTD Price Performance: -8.91%

Average Trading Volume: 1,053,708

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen554.9B

