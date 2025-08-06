Kohsoku Completes Treasury Stock Disposal for Compensation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kohsoku Corporation ( (JP:7504) ) has issued an announcement.

Kohsoku Corporation has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of its treasury stock as restricted stock compensation, following a resolution by its Board of Directors. This disposal involves 60,000 common shares at a price of 2,774 yen per share, with a total disposal amount of 166,440,000 yen, distributed among directors, executive officers, and employees.

More about Kohsoku Corporation

Average Trading Volume: 42,867

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen56.96B

