Kohsoku Completes Treasury Stock Disposal for Compensation

Kohsoku Corporation ( (JP:7504) ) has issued an announcement.
Kohsoku Corporation has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of its treasury stock as restricted stock compensation, following a resolution by its Board of Directors. This disposal involves 60,000 common shares at a price of 2,774 yen per share, with a total disposal amount of 166,440,000 yen, distributed among directors, executive officers, and employees.
More about Kohsoku Corporation
Average Trading Volume: 42,867
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen56.96B
