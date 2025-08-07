KOHOKU KOGYO Reports Mixed Financial Results for First Half of 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
KOHOKU KOGYO CO. LTD. ( (JP:6524) ) has issued an announcement.
KOHOKU KOGYO CO., LTD. reported its consolidated financial results for the first half of 2025, showing a modest increase in net sales by 2.2% compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced a significant decline in ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent, with decreases of 52.9% and 66.2%, respectively. The financial outlook for the full year 2025 anticipates a 9% increase in net sales, but a decrease in ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent by 13.2% and 22%, respectively. The company also reported changes in its share structure, including a stock split and the acquisition and cancellation of treasury shares, impacting earnings per share calculations.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6524) stock is a Buy with a Yen2500.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on KOHOKU KOGYO CO. LTD. stock, see the JP:6524 Stock Forecast page.
More about KOHOKU KOGYO CO. LTD.
KOHOKU KOGYO CO., LTD. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the manufacturing industry. It focuses on producing and supplying industrial components and materials, catering to various market needs.
Average Trading Volume: 257,264
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen71.26B
See more data about 6524 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.