KOHOKU KOGYO Reports Mixed Financial Results for First Half of 2025

KOHOKU KOGYO CO. LTD. ( (JP:6524) ) has issued an announcement.

KOHOKU KOGYO CO., LTD. reported its consolidated financial results for the first half of 2025, showing a modest increase in net sales by 2.2% compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced a significant decline in ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent, with decreases of 52.9% and 66.2%, respectively. The financial outlook for the full year 2025 anticipates a 9% increase in net sales, but a decrease in ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent by 13.2% and 22%, respectively. The company also reported changes in its share structure, including a stock split and the acquisition and cancellation of treasury shares, impacting earnings per share calculations.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6524) stock is a Buy with a Yen2500.00 price target.

More about KOHOKU KOGYO CO. LTD.

KOHOKU KOGYO CO., LTD. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the manufacturing industry. It focuses on producing and supplying industrial components and materials, catering to various market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 257,264

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen71.26B

