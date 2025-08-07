KOHOKU KOGYO Reports Mixed Financial Results for First Half of 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

KOHOKU KOGYO CO., LTD. reported its consolidated financial results for the first half of 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales by 2.2% to ¥7,875 million. However, the company faced significant declines in ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent, dropping by 52.9% and 66.2% respectively. Despite these challenges, the company maintained a strong capital adequacy ratio of 83.3%, indicating a stable financial position. The forecast for the full year ending December 31, 2025, anticipates a 9.0% increase in net sales, although ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners are expected to decrease by 13.2% and 22.0% respectively, reflecting ongoing operational challenges.

More about KOHOKU KOGYO CO. LTD.

KOHOKU KOGYO CO., LTD. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the manufacturing sector. The company focuses on producing industrial components and materials, catering to various market needs.

