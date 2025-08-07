KOHOKU KOGYO Reports Mixed Financial Results for First Half of 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
An update from KOHOKU KOGYO CO. LTD. ( (JP:6524) ) is now available.
KOHOKU KOGYO CO., LTD. reported its consolidated financial results for the first half of 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales by 2.2% to ¥7,875 million. However, the company faced significant declines in ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent, dropping by 52.9% and 66.2% respectively. Despite these challenges, the company maintained a strong capital adequacy ratio of 83.3%, indicating a stable financial position. The forecast for the full year ending December 31, 2025, anticipates a 9.0% increase in net sales, although ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners are expected to decrease by 13.2% and 22.0% respectively, reflecting ongoing operational challenges.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6524) stock is a Buy with a Yen2500.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on KOHOKU KOGYO CO. LTD. stock, see the JP:6524 Stock Forecast page.
More about KOHOKU KOGYO CO. LTD.
KOHOKU KOGYO CO., LTD. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the manufacturing sector. The company focuses on producing industrial components and materials, catering to various market needs.
Average Trading Volume: 257,264
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen71.26B
