Kohnan Shoji Completes Treasury Share Acquisition

Kohnan Shoji Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7516) ) just unveiled an update.

Kohnan Shoji Co., Ltd. has completed the acquisition of 86,900 treasury shares at a total cost of 340,173,000 yen, as part of a resolution made by its Board of Directors. This move is part of a broader strategy to purchase up to 650,000 shares, enhancing the company’s financial flexibility and potentially increasing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7516) stock is a Hold with a Yen4047.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kohnan Shoji Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:7516 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kohnan Shoji Co., Ltd.

Kohnan Shoji Co., Ltd. operates in the retail industry, primarily focusing on the sale of home improvement and lifestyle products. The company is known for its extensive range of goods catering to home and garden needs, positioning itself as a key player in the Japanese market.

Average Trading Volume: 75,508

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen117.4B

